There is a lot of uncertainty in American healthcare. Policies change every year, from the federal level on down. Despite that uncertainty, there is a bright spot in healthcare that has held steady for more than 50 years – the Community Health Center network.
Community Health Partners (CHP), with a presence in Belgrade, Bozeman, Livingston and West Yellowstone, is part of a national network that is the family health provider to more than 28 million Americans and 100,000 Montanans. We save money and countless lives because we don’t just prevent illness, we address the factors that actually cause poor health, such as homelessness, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition, stress, and unemployment. We are innovators in whole-person care, always working to make healthcare more simple and approachable – and this starts at the primary care level.
Health centers are on the front lines dealing with complex issues: substance use disorders, behavioral health conditions, hypertension and obesity – health conditions that, if left unchecked, end up in hospital emergency rooms for costly treatment.
Health centers have survived with longtime bipartisan Congressional support (including all of Montana’s federal elected leaders) and local collaboration. No matter who you are, insured or not, you can get affordable, comprehensive primary care when you walk through our doors. To find out more about what we do, visit a CHP medical or dental site during National Health Center Week (August 4-10). We would love to meet you and help support your healthcare goals in the coming.
Buck Taylor
Bozeman