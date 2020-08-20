I’m pleased that Zach Brown is running to be a Gallatin County Commissioner, because he shares my values.
The County Commission has dragged their feet on land use planning. Bozeman and Belgrade dragged the county into planning for growth in the triangle area, which is now coming to fruition. There is a desperate need to look beyond what’s happening now to what our community will be like in 20 or 30 years. Lack of land use planning leads a sprawling development pattern and to higher infrastructure costs that we all end up paying for with higher taxes. It also leads to a loss of agriculture (we have some of the best soils in the state), degrades air, water, wildlife habitat, and a general reduction in quality of life. Zach has his eyes on the future and will work hard to keep Gallatin County a great place to live.
I met Zach when he was in college and watched him grow professionally in many ways, including representing Gallatin County in the state legislature and stepping into leadership roles. He actively works to protect agriculture and water, and he understands how development pressures work for or against these important resources. This knowledge and experience makes him the perfect person to step into a leadership role in Gallatin County.
He’s a smart problem solver who truly cares about serving the people of Bozeman, Gallatin County and Montana. I thank Zach for stepping up – again. Please vote for Zach Brown for County Commission.
Valorie Drake
Belgrade