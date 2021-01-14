I am an independent who has voted for lots of Republicans. I have never believed in single issue politics until now. That issue is DEMOCRACY.
Citizens are easily led and deceived. Hitler was idolized by millions. Jim Jones convinced 900 people to commit suicide. I expect more from those that represent us. I expect them to display leadership and good judgement for the common good.
While a few Republicans have shown the backbone to do what’s right, most in Montana have failed us. I will never, ever vote for Daines, Rosendale, Fox, or anyone else who helped perpetuate the falsehoods about “stolen election” put forth by the Make Donald Great Again campaign. I will vote against them no matter how much I disagree with policies of their opponents. By their actions, they have shown that their party is more important than our democratic system. I consider them to be treasonous and encourage them to resign.
Steve Anderson
Belgrade