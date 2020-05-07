Bruce Grubbs has earned a return to the Montana legislature as Representative for House District 68.
Bruce is local community leader, entrepreneur and job-creator and has a long history of bringing quality, family-supporting jobs to the Gallatin Valley.
He has a simple, conservative, commonsense approach to jumpstarting Montana’s economy so we can recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Bruce will work to strengthen our education system and bring transparency and accountability to Montana’s government as well as investing in Montana’s infrastructure. Representative Grubbs also has a proven record of supporting Montana agricultural interests as well as Montana business as is evidenced in his high scores on the Montana Farm Bureau and Montana Chamber of Commerce Legislative Report Cards.
Please support Bruce Grubbs for House District 68
John & Debe Youngberg
Belgrade