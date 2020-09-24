Jedediah Hinkle is the perfect choice for our Belgrade House District 67. I have been incredibly upset that Jedediah’s opponent and her campaign team has been attacking him and attempting to twist his record into things they are not. Lets get the record straight.
Belgrade education and our children are incredibly important. Jedediah’s legislative record shows he is a man who gets things done. For a safe community, Jedediah voted in favor of legislation to stop sex trafficking in Montana. He also supported anti-bullying legislation, and helped carry legislation to keep sexual predators’ away from our children. In addition, he supported legislation to enhance teacher retention in our schools.
Jedediah’s background is fish and wildlife biology. He has worked on and for our public lands for decades; our National Forests have always been his favorite office. Jedediah carried multiple bills expanding access and recreation on public lands. He was also one of just a few legislators that voted in favor of protecting our public lands from being sold.
Jedediah also stood with the voters of Montana in opposing massive government programs inappropriately called the Help Act, which served to put Montana in a budget shortfall and was used illegally to enroll residents who were not qualified.
Jedediah uses his head, studies legislation, and looks to identify any unintended consequences. We need legislators in Helena that vote with common sense rather than by emotion.
Mr. Hinkle’s opponent has a narrow focus and is not qualified to lead.
Sarah Capp
Belgrade