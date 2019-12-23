Wow, an $11 million projected cost snafu on Belgrade’s future sewer system upgrade almost caused a serious neck injury as I glanced at the headline on the newsstand. Further reading was even more mystifying. Not too long ago I read in this same publication about the new system coming in at a figure in the $30 million range. One might be able to swallow a 5-10% variation in either direction of that $30 million but $11 million is a whopping 36+% deviation. What is wrong boys and girls? Are we having trouble hiring competent help? Was the original number a bait and switch by a contractor hoping to get the job and then change order the city to death?
Using mid ranges of the articles concrete costs, $900/yard concrete vs. $1,550/yard concrete leaves a theoretical difference of $650/yard increase in costs. Now the $6 million in upgraded concrete costs, to my way of thinking, might have more than paid for all the concrete in the original estimate. That would have been roughly 20% of the original estimate. $6 million should buy somewhere in the neighborhood of 24,000 yards of mud (concrete) at today’s prices, give or take. That is a lot of mud folks! But we have a problem and I hope it is a misprint because if not construction might come to a screeching halt in the world. Concrete, to my knowledge does NOT cost $1,800/yard or even $800/yard. Me thinks you could cut a deal and buy that phantom 24,000 yards ($6 million ÷ present concrete costs) for something in the neighborhood of plus or minus $125/yard. Allowing for special mixes one might allow $150 /yard or maybe a smidge more. What gives?
I totally agree with Brad Cooper and his asleep at the wheel remark. And, I am not very impressed with Ted Barkeley’s “there is nothing to be done about it at this exact moment” remark. Truthfully, there is not but our city manager should, again to my way of thinking, know enough of building costs to know that concrete costs of $1800 per yard or even $800/ yard are fictitious. I just recently was quoted $120/yard for a garage foundation and floor. Was I severely under quoted ( I think not), are the residents of Belgrade being misled or are they being set up for a massive fleecing by contractors, engineers or even their own city representatives. I’ll go with misprint and hope that clears things up.
But still, 11 million dollars? That would be an error amounting to nearly $1,200 for every resident of Belgrade! That ladies and gents is a lot of shekels.
Scott Redmond
Belgrade