To House Districtc 69 residents, we have the choice of two Republican candidates in our primary.
Let’s look at them: Jennifer Carlson (JC) vs. Don Seifert (DS).
• Lives in HD69: JC–YES; DS–NO.
It is important to me that the person representing me knows what it is like here, not southeast of Bozeman somewhere. He has chosen to leave his own district without a Republican even running to represent them. Why? Good question, but no answer that I can find anywhere.
• Knows who they want to represent: JC–YES; DS–NO.
Jennifer declared her intent to run in August 2019 for HD69. Don first declared his intent on HD67 and on the last day switched to HD69. To the Belgrade News, he stated his reason for running in HD67 was he had insight to the needs of Belgrade. There is nothing for why he switched to HD69 or how he can help us.
• Shares beliefs and platform: JC–YES; DS–NO.
Jennifer’s website is full of information as well as her Facebook page. Don may have a webpage, but you can’t access it without a password, so no information. His Facebook page gives no information and currently still states he is running in HD67. Nothing to define him, his platform, and how he will benefit us.
To me our choice is clear. Jennifer is vocal about what she represents – Limits for government and Liberties for Us. Don is looking for some sheep.
Cheri Woods
Manhattan