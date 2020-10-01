Gallatin County faces enormous opportunities and challenges. This is no time for elected officials to sit back passively, indifferent to what the future holds. It is time voters demand their county and municipal officials communicate, coordinate and cooperate to shape the future.
As candidate for County Commission I am stepping up to meet our community’s challenges head on. I am running because I love this place and want to play an active, positive role in shaping its future. I will invest my experience and expertise to work for you and all our neighbors.
I grew up here. I am a proud product of the Bozeman public school system, and I represented Gallatin County for three terms in the Montana Legislature where I demonstrated my ability to work across partisan and cultural lines. I now serve our food and housing insecure neighbors in the local nonprofit sector.
I bring to the table curiosity, compassion, an open mind, and bridge building skills that will help improve collaboration and inspire people in our county and city governments to work together. If you hire me with your vote, I will listen carefully, treat others with respect, and build collaborative solutions to our community’s challenges. I will work tirelessly on your behalf to create a future that makes us all proud.
Zach Brown
Bozeman