I am writing this in support of all our law enforcement personnel. They have a very dangerous and difficult job. They often have to make life or death decisions in a matter of a few seconds. It’s only normal that their first concern is their own life.
This does not mean that I condone what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota.
I say again, I hope all the people of our country give them their full support. Also, I think those protestors and looters should be forced to pay for damage that they have done to innocent owners of businesses or face jail time.
Bernard Cole
Chruchill