In reference to your editorial of Jan. 28 (“‘We the People’ don’t all agree”): Claims of voter fraud in the November 2020 election are without merit. Newspapers do not “disagree” with those who make such claims. In more than 60 suits claiming fraud, judges dismissed the charges because there was no evidence of fraud. See https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jan/08/joe-biden/joe-biden-right-more-60-trumps-election-lawsuits-l/.
Not every opinion is equal to every other. We rely on courts of law to determine what is fact-based and what is not.
Julia Shaida
Bozeman