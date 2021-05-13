Thank you to our wonderful BelGREAT community for your ongoing support! You just helped us shatter our Give Big goal of $5,000.
During Give Big 2021, we raised a total of $8,815, breaking our past Give Big Records. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!
With these funds we can continue to passionately pursue projects to help create the BelGREAT sense of community and help the citizens of Belgrade feel connected to our town and proud to call it home.
Tiffany Maierle, president
Belgrade Community Coalition