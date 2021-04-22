This is a call to action to Belgrade voters. We have a levy in front of us right now. This is a critical levy for our students, for if it fails, the consequences will be dire. To summarize: all high school sports except varsity football, basketball and volleyball will be cut; speech and debate will be cut; theater will be cut; all middle school sports will be cut; music and art programs will be cut; electives will be reduced and/or eliminated; class sizes throughout the district will increase.
I am a native to the Gallatin Valley. I've seen the growth of our community. My husband and I chose Belgrade very specifically to raise our children and attend school. A vote against the levy is a vote against ALL our students. It sends the message that our students are not worth the financial investment. No one wants their taxes to go up; however, there are investments that pay long-lasting dividends. This is one of those investments.
I fear for our district if this levy fails. How many students will we lose to neighboring districts? How many students will not be able to be competitive academically or athletically at the high school or collegiate level because of the cuts? How are we setting our students up to be successful adults if we're not investing in them as youth?
Please vote YES for Belgrade's students and the levy. Thank you.
Leslie Atkinson
Belgrade