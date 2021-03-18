Play Covid Shot Lotto, it’s fun and it’s fast

If you don’t play it soon, you could be last.

It’s PrepMod you’ll use, designed for the flu

With Covid Shot Lotto, winners are few.

Log in just moments before lotto time

Refresh; if you’re lucky, appointments you’ll find.

Don’t fill out the form – go right to the boxes

The gray ones are taken and seconds will cost you.

If you do find one open, grab it real fast

Then fill out the form in ten minutes max.

There might be ten questions, could be a few more

Check “no insurance” or you will not score.

If questions repeat on this form godforsaken

You’ll see a message:

“Patient question answers question has already been taken”.

Don’t click “ok” or try to proceed through this mire

For you will get stuck and your time will expire.

Instead, select “back”, then continue again

And if you’re still lucky you’ll get to the end.

Play Covid Shot Lotto, it’s fun and it’s crazy

If you don’t play it soon, you’re just plain lazy.

Get your first dose, if you do win I’ll reckon

You won’t use the same means to schedule your second.