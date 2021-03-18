Play Covid Shot Lotto, it’s fun and it’s fast
If you don’t play it soon, you could be last.
It’s PrepMod you’ll use, designed for the flu
With Covid Shot Lotto, winners are few.
Log in just moments before lotto time
Refresh; if you’re lucky, appointments you’ll find.
Don’t fill out the form – go right to the boxes
The gray ones are taken and seconds will cost you.
If you do find one open, grab it real fast
Then fill out the form in ten minutes max.
There might be ten questions, could be a few more
Check “no insurance” or you will not score.
If questions repeat on this form godforsaken
You’ll see a message:
“Patient question answers question has already been taken”.
Don’t click “ok” or try to proceed through this mire
For you will get stuck and your time will expire.
Instead, select “back”, then continue again
And if you’re still lucky you’ll get to the end.
Play Covid Shot Lotto, it’s fun and it’s crazy
If you don’t play it soon, you’re just plain lazy.
Get your first dose, if you do win I’ll reckon
You won’t use the same means to schedule your second.