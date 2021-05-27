This letter is to express my profound gratitude and appreciation for the wonderful people from Central Valley Fire Department who responded to my 911 call for assistance in the very early morning of Jan. 31. My husband had quite suddenly become ill, and we needed help. CVFD came, examined him, determined he needed ER care; the ambulance was called an he was transported.
I am so grateful for the knowledge, expertise and professionalism of the people who responded, so very caring, courteous and kind! And thank you to the three young men who stayed behind after the ambulance left and shoveled the snow off the garage pad – that was certainly above and beyond!
These people give of themselves every day to serve, protect and provide compassionate care for all of us, most often when we are in a life crisis. They deserve all the support, appreciation and encouragement we can give them; theirs is very difficult work. I will never forget the compassion, caring and thoughtfulness shown to us by these first responders that night. God bless and keep you all!
Sandra Speerstra
Belgrade