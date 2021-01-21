I am an independent who has voted for lots of Republicans. I have never believed in single-issue politics until now. That issue is DEMOCRACY. Citizens are easily led and deceived. Hitler was idolized by millions. Jim Jones convinced 900 people to commit suicide. I expect more from those that represent us. I expect them to display leadership and good judgement for the common good.
While a few Republicans have shown the backbone to do what’s right, most in Montana have failed us. I will never, ever vote for Daines, Rosendale, Fox, or anyone else who helped perpetuate the falsehoods about the “stolen election” put forth by the Make Donald Great Again campaign. I will vote against them no matter how much I disagree with policies of their opponents. By their actions, they have shown that their party is more important than our democratic system. By their perpetuation of false information intended to undermine confidence in our democratic system, those holding office have violated their oaths to “support, protect and defend the constitution of the United States”. They are guilty of sedition.
If they do not immediately resign, I join Sherry Fields (author of Guest Opinion in Jan. 14 edition of the Belgrade News) in support of the recall of these officials.
Steven Anderson
Belgrade