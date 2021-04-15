Another year, another school plea for tax increases.
How many lost jobs lost last year that will NEVER recover? How many are not making rent and housing payments due to pandemic policies? How many property owners are between a rock and hard spot? Yet schools have the audacity to ask for more? How many have had to cut deeply, curtail expenses, trim lifestyles and flat go without? Some have foregone emergencies for lack of funds. But schools are special? Kids are special?
What of fixed-income homeowners? What of landlords who've been without rent payments for months or more? The past couple years school taxes have ballooned. Where are the $100,000 and $200,000 homes? Aren't $400,000 values near the basement? Where are wages? How many locals are comfortably affording their homes/apartments today? I'd guess a small percentage.
Maybe it's time for a new look at our world. The private sector has been tightening, begging and borrowing to stay afloat, while governments are on one of history's biggest spending sprees. Where are the resources to repay the debts? Does anyone care? I personally think it's time for government to wean itself from the trough.
Taxpayers, you fund government and you're being fleeced at your peril. Are you going to awaken to see/feel the weighty circumstances? If schools have to make deep cuts, I'll not shed many tears. Their importance does not supersede yours/mine. There is an endpoint with serious consequences on the horizon. It may not be pretty!
Scott Redmond
Belgrade