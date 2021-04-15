Ballots will be mailed to voters on April 16, and will include the opportunity to vote on three Belgrade School District mill levies. The Belgrade School District is responsible for educating 3,300 young people. In addition to instruction, the schools provide meals, sports, clubs, counseling, specialized services, warm/safe environments, and a place to make friends. Belgrade Schools made the challenging decision to open last August, when most schools across the country remained shut down. Our staff recognized the need to provide for our students and to support families who needed to work outside of the home. We are proud of our staff and their commitment to doing what is right for children and their families.
School funding is a complicated topic. In Montana, the federal and state governments provide a little over half of annual school funding. Local taxpayers provide just under half of all costs. This split is fairly consistent across the United States.
Why is there an expectation in our country that local taxpayers provide such a large percentage? As Americans, we believe that local communities make great decisions for themselves. We elect a local school board that works with community members and school staff to develop the kind of schools and programming we want for our children. A commitment to local funding allows us to maintain local control.
We are at a turning point. We have not passed an operational mill levy in Belgrade in many years and are falling short of providing the local funds needed to maintain high quality schools. COVID support money has helped with our additional costs due to the pandemic, but is not a continuing source of funding for the district and does not replace ongoing local support. Not passing the operational mill levy will result in a loss of staff, cutting sports/extracurricular activities, increased class sizes, and reduced ability to purchase materials and equipment.
It is equally important to pass the continuation of the building reserve levies. These levies allow the school district to maintain buildings and major equipment. These levies expire every ten years, requiring voters to reconfirm support for the levies every decade. Please visit the Belgrade School District website for more information on the levies and for a tax calculator to learn exactly how your taxes would be affected.
Maintaining the commitment locally to fund the mill levies will allow the schools to continue to offer the education and services our community wants for their children.
Dede Frothingham
Director of Student Services
Belgrade School District