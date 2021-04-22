The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors felt it best after the published article in the Belgrade News to set the record straight in an honest and open fashion.
In recent years, we have been failing businesses by not performing like a chamber and putting the majority of our focus on the Potato Festival. In the recent article in the Belgrade News, important points were missed and made it sound that we will not be having any fall event, that our decision not to was made due to COVID, dismantled board of directors, and not enough profit based on unfounded numbers. The article portrays parts of the festival and community history incorrectly. The referenced article also incorrectly insinuates the author’s opinions as quoted commentary from our board chair. It is these examples and other aspects of this Belgrade News article that we find troubling.
Our decision was not made lightly or without the understanding that any changes made would be upsetting, as change can be. Many have expressed concern regarding the article's insinuations, and we have not ignored a single one of those concerns, which brings us to this discussion now.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce decided in 2020, due to nationwide economic concerns to not charge our members any dues and reevaluate how to better serve our members. Something we have yet to go back to doing. Our focus is on the success of our members, and we felt waiving dues at this time to be a bright positive amongst a stressful time on small businesses. Currently, we are also exploring ideas how to better function as a chamber to provide opportunities to aid in long-term growth for our members. Something we have not been able to devote enough effort to when we spend 10 months out of the year event planning.
The unfortunate truth is that the Potato Festival has outgrown the Chamber's capabilities to provide this event and maintain our 501(C)(6) status. The festival has also grown beyond the original roots of the event. The complications regarding closing the highway, the liabilities associated with the size the event has reached, the lack of manpower to both plan and execute an event of this magnitude, and the time it takes away from the mission of the Chamber left us with two options. Either we dissolve the chamber and become a new nonprofit solely focused on the Potato Festival, or we change this year’s event to something that honors our roots and provides the time we need to develop value-adding opportunities to our members and local students. We do not take lightly that either decision would have drawbacks to the community as whole.
We felt that providing a local event that highlights and celebrates our agricultural history that is smaller than what the Potato Festival has grown to be in recent years, to be a compromise of those two options. This new model provides the Chamber the ability to put more focus on our local businesses and the opportunity to make a bigger difference year-round. This direction for this year also continues the tradition of an annual event, one that is more centered around community. We also decided to change the name as calling the event the Potato Festival would both confuse and disappoint people when they arrive looking for what it has been in years past.
We do hope everyone comes to our Manhattan Classic Car Show and Farm Fun in August to celebrate Manhattan's history. As we move forward and revamp the Chamber, we look forward to better serving our business partners.
The Board of the Manhattan Area
Chamber of Commerce