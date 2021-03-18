I just finished “Grounded,” Jon Tester’s autobiography.
I’m just a low-life immigrant from the Netherlands, but the senator’s view of politics, his work ethic, and fortitude to stay a farmer capture the real America. Montana is the third largest state in the union with a mere 1 million populating a huge land mass. To understand the needs in this Big Sky state, I agree with Tester that only a “native” Montanan can possibly know how to accomplish those needs.
Yet here we are. We have a rich governor from New Jersey, another filthy rich representative from Maryland, and a second senator born in Van Nuys, Calif. Huh? How could any one of these rich guys know Montana values?
I’m sorry, but all you native Montanans will soon find out that these men are interested in just one thing – money. I just don’t get you 406 proud boys. You voted in out-of-state millionaires to key positions. Be not surprised to a sales tax, paying more income tax and the selling of public lands in the near future.
Wilbert Van Straaten
Three Forks