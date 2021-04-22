Are you school board members and school administrators crazy or what? You are asking for more operating money for the schools when the number of properties and their values are skyrocketing. Unless you drop the number of mills, you are going to be swimming in money. Or am I missing something?
My wife and I are retired and we really cannot keep having our taxes increase by 30 to 40 percent every few years. We have lived and worked in this valley for 45 years. Our friends and family live here. We really do not want to leave because you all think the best way to educate children is to throw money at them.
Are you sure you factor in the number of new properties being built in Belgrade? It has to add up to a lot of money. The market values my house at $600,000. Just two years ago, it was worth less than $340,000. The market is not being realistic. People are paying these prices because of greed by the real estate agents, developers, and the people slowing down construction. What happens when the supply outstrips demand and values drop like a rock?
I am frustrated and sad that I might have to leave my home, friends and family. How many other people feel the same way?
Sincerely one tired, old, and fat white guy,
William F. Barber
Belgrade