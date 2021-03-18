I’m disappointed in Rep. Jane Gillette’s leadership at the legislature. Rather than fighting for the health and economic recovery of our communities, Rep. Jane Gillette is prioritizing partisan wins making it harder for Montanans to register to vote. Discrimination and voter suppression aren’t Montana values.
As a voter and a Montanan, I expect my legislature to fight for me and my neighbors, not partisan wins. In 2022, let's remember Rep. Gillette’s priorities when we vote.
Mary Lee Reese
Bozeman