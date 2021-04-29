Did you know that National School Lunch Hero Day is May 7?
We’d like to tip our hats to all of the hardworking, dedicated School Lunch Heroes from the many schools in the Gallatin Valley and across the state who are serving breakfast and lunch meals to students during regular times and throughout this pandemic. These school lunch heroes do whatever it takes to serve nourishing meals which support kids’ health and learning; this, in turn, supports families.
These amazing lunch ladies (and men) are serving more than food; they’re also serving kindness, compassion, and encouragement.
Please recognize the school lunch heroes in your communities. Montana students were served 25.4 million meals in the 2019-2020 school year. These School Lunch Heroes are feeding our future – one meal at a time.
Molly Stenberg
Manhattan