Private, for profit, corporate, religious and exclusionary – a.k.a. “school choice”— already exists all over Montana. The financial burden rightly rests with the family because these are PRIVATE entities that make their own rules on who they serve and what they teach.
Our tax dollars go to public schools because they are for every child. No matter their socioeconomic status, religion, disability, or any possible challenge, those children will get an education. I am proud of the high-quality education my children received as Belgrade Panthers.
MT GOP legislators are intent on passing three bills that strip tax dollars away from school budgets (HB 129, HB 279 and HB 329)—and another bill using that money to create a new system of “charter” schools. We have a charter school system in place now.
Privatizing schools, top to bottom, is unconstitutional, and destroys public education meant for all. The Charter school bill (HB 633):
- Discriminates against students with disabilities.
- Raises your property taxes without your say.
- Has no oversight of our schools.
- Hires non-qualified, virtual, out-of-state teachers paid for by corporations.
Belgrade has a great school system, a fantastic facility, and newly minted National Board teachers (the highest standard in the country).
Contact your representative today and remind them you know “school choice” already exists and the plan to redirect our tax dollars to private entities does not support education for every child.
Colette Campbell
Belgrade