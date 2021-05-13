The second-grade team at Heck-Quaw Elementary would like to take a moment to thank our friends, neighbors, and community members for coming together to support our schools and local fire department.
We are humbled by and grateful for this support in sustaining a learning environment that empowers our students to reach their maximum potential. Belgrade students, present and future, will experience lifelong impacts from this generosity as they grow into adults who contribute to our community and our country.
We extend our heartfelt appreciation to every citizen who voted in support of our schools and, ultimately, the children of this great community. Your voice speaks for our children who cannot yet vote, but who rely on the devotion of their community to nourish their educational prosperity.
Jayme Swenson, Becky Reid, Christi Sanders, Danae Aquino, Haley Cady
Heck-Quaw Elementary