Since the last mill levy was passed in 2016, our community has seen unprecedented growth which has increased the number of students and our school’s operational costs. This past year has demonstrated that our schools provide more than education – they provide a community service. Our schools feed kids, provide a safe place for them while we work, and they provide the foundation for them to become productive members of society.
Our son has attended Belgrade Schools since kindergarten. He was nurtured by our elementary teachers and encouraged to find his path in middle school. As he completes his freshman year, he has started that path in the amazing music programs at Belgrade High School. Research shows that “students in high-quality school music education programs score higher on standardized tests compared to students in schools with deficient music programs.” Many of the music programs will be cut if the levy doesn’t pass.
It is not just music, however. Many of the programs with proposed cuts help students build skills and consider careers that keep them here in Montana. I know I am not the only parent who will feel a significant gap in their child’s educational experience if the mill levy doesn’t pass. These programs teach healthy living habits, leadership skills, and teamwork. These skills and habits help to shape the kind of future they will lead as an adult. Belgrade – please VOTE YES and pass the mill levy. Vote YES for our kids.
Tammy Howard
Belgrade