Belgrade continues to grow at an unprecedented rate and with it comes a responsibility we have to the community we call home. You will have a ballot that will allow you to voice your opinion on the direction we are going.
Central Valley Fire Department is asking for a renewal to allow the department to continue the outstanding service it provides our community and our fire district. Belgrade School District is in need of our help to provide a quality education to our children and plan for the increasing pressure the future is bringing.
With the rising costs we are seeing in our valley it can make the day to day more taxing. This is an increase in that tax and that does not need to be ignored. However, we each have to ask what type of future we want in Belgrade. When it comes to our fire and emergency services are we OK just getting by and if the truck or ambulance is a little late to help are we OK with that? If the availability of a quality education in Belgrade suffers and our children are not prepared for their future, are we OK with that?
I have called Belgrade home for over 20 years. I make my living here and raise my family here. I have three daughters in the school system, and I also serve on the Central Valley Fire Department as a trustee. I am not OK with average. Belgrade deserves our support!
Ty Elliot
Belgrade