I do not know why you gave Sherry Fields a forum in your paper. She is so hate-filled against people who aren't part of the political elite, I do not think she can see straight. Nothing -- I mean nothing -- the people did that she mentioned in her piece had not been done by Democrats in previous elections.
This nation has got to get a grip. I know Trump was not liked by half the population, but the hater is crazy. From the moment Trump started to run he was demonized by the media and the politicians. He was lied about to the courts, and they spent $30 million to dig up the lies about him to no avail -- all because he didn't get there from the ground up. Our nation and the lords and ladies of D.C. should be ashamed. Bullying on the internet and in the schools pales to the bullying done to President Trump. Shame, Shame, Shame!!!
William (Bill) Barber
Belgrade