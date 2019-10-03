Montana businesses need workers. How do we help?
One answer has been—and continues to be—your public library. The unemployed use the library as a base to explore job opportunities. The public library provides vital access to search and apply for jobs. What’s more, the need for this access in Montana has increased since Job Service locations have been reduced.
Many are realizing the need to continually educate themselves and upgrade skills to keep on top of new realities in the information age. This can be rough for people seeking work or looking for the right career decision.
The library’s one-on-one training in digital tools brings people into the workforce. Some of the most frequent requests in Montana public libraries relate to applying for jobs, writing a resume, or preparing for job interviews. Our library is also connected across Montana to help increase training in trade and career skills as retiring workers fuel a workforce crisis in our state.
Specifically in Belgrade, your community library is hosting a series of programs called “Job Ready Adults” on Mondays in October. Each of the four sessions will build upon the previous one, and participants will learn everything from the basics of Microsoft Word and Excel to preparing a cover letter and actually participating in a practice interview.
There’s a direct connection between Montana libraries, filling jobs, and supporting workers in our communities. Please ask your legislator to reinforce this vital local resource.
Staff at the Belgrade Community Library
Gale Bacon, Aaron Canen, Sarah Creech, Ben Elliott
Kathleen Godfrey, Kacee Krob, Rebecca Meredith, Jennifer Moffet