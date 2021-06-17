After attending the Belgrade City Council meeting June 7 about the plans to vastly change the profile of Lewis and Clark Park, I have spoken to many residents in this section of town and at the park itself, and few are aware of the Big Doings.
The city plans to float a $14 million bond issue to tear down the old firehouse and replace it with a 28,000-square foot library, meeting room (largest in Belgrade according to officials), and coffee shop, restaurant and cafe (depending on the brochure). It also plans to provide parking, which will remove the grassed-in area, the mature trees, and the pavilion most used in the park almost three-quarters of the way to the restrooms. The pavilion is supported to be moved (where?), but the whole side area will be eaten by this right across the street from a busy restaurant. The price tag is $195 per average house.
I will be the first to admit the library does an admirable job and needs space, the police need space, and the city offices needs space – just not at the cost of a major portion of one of the few gems in Belgrade, Lewis and Clark Park. I, for one, will vote no on the bond request Sept. 14.
Robin Long
Belgrade