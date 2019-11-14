The Belgrade Community Library has recently requested a budget amendment from the Belgrade City Council.
This request is to give employees of the library raises. The raises were recommended by the library board. The total budget amendment is $54,345.82. This amendment was approved by the city council. The raises for three of the employees are a 28–30% increase. The three mentioned employees are now making $20–$21 an hour. One employee has not completed their probationary period. The pay raises are more than administrative staff with longevity earn at the city. The information stated is in documentation provided by the city.
The library is having fundraising events to support the building of a new library. They are asking the public to donate and support the cause. It appears to this donor that $54,465.82 could have been shared or transferred half of all funds to the building fund and given 10–15% raises.
I understand that one reason for the raises is to keep pace with Bozeman and retention. Is money the only issue or should management be addressed?
Donation dollars are a vital health of the library. Consider how they are managed before you give so generously.
Elizabeth Lee
Belgrade