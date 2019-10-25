We residents of Manhattan have a town council election coming up, and fortunately, there are varied well-qualified candidates running.
My choice will be Betsy Mancuso because of her integrity, her honesty and her insightful talent of reading people of all walks of life.
She shares her artistic talents with the community by designing our Potato Festival posters, shirts, etc. She does this at no cost to the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and has done this for years. Being on the chamber board of directors shows her commitment to the business’ of Manhattan.
Due to Betsy’s involvement with the community, she is aware of the challenges that face the different generations of Manhattan. She has a tremendous respect for the elderly and their contribution to our town. I witnessed this first hand in her care for her mother who briefly resided at Parkhaven.
Betsy has a selflessness that stems from her Christian faith that will benefit our growing community to help it prosper; she has Manhattan’s welfare at heart.
Jule Erlandson
Manhattan