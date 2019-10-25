I return to the pages of our local newspaper to enthusiastically endorse Betsy Mancuso in her run for a seat on the Manhattan Town Council.
I have taken a sabbatical from my political meanderings to study law at Liberty University. As a student of the Lord, the law, and our Constitution, I can attest to the need for people like Betsy in government. I have seen, first hand, her love for God and Manhattan, wanting to help guide her town towards “keeping Manhattan safe, family friendly, and fiscally responsible.”
I have been asked numerous times over the years to lend my name to candidates and political causes. In every case, I have refused. But when it comes to Betsy, I jumped at the opportunity.
I used to say that it didn’t matter who you vote for, as long as you vote. I was wrong, for it does matter for whom you vote. Vote for Betsy Mancuso!
William Bennett
Belgrade