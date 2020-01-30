Marcia Anderson, who funded the construction of the new Belgrade tennis courts and two years of high school tennis in Belgrade, passed away on January 31 in Santa Barbara, CA. She was 95.
In 2013, Marcia enthusiastically offered to pay for the new courts and the tennis program. The courts were completed in 2014 and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in August of 2014.
Marcia was a strong advocate of healthy activities for youth. She was so pleased to hear how many students became involved in the tennis program and the successes they had. As a former tennis player herself, she liked knowing the courts were being used by adults in the community as well.
Marcia’s generosity was evident in many ways throughout Gallatin Co. over they years, as a philanthropist for Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, the riding arena at the Fairgrounds, the MSU Bobcat/Anderson indoor tennis facility, the Three Forks tennis court, the paddle tennis courts at Riverside and, most recently, the repair costs for the Bogert Pavilion.
Marcia’s vision and generosity will have a positive impact on this valley far into the future.
Her selfless commitment to making improvements in her community is an inspiration and an example of what is possible.
Dorothy Filson
Bozeman