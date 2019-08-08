Recreational marijuana use is still outlawed in Montana, but people have easy access either through the medical marijuana law or from nearby states where recreational use is now legal.
It is well known that marijuana is addictive, and there is plenty of research to show that when marijuana is used by adolescents, it often serves as a gateway to much more dangerous drugs, such as methamphetamine.
Drug-related crime statistics show the majority of child abuse, impaired driving, and property crimes committed in this country are by people under the influence of drugs, particularly methamphetamine. A recent NPR story reported that meth use is once again on the rise as users switch from opioids.
The evidence supports the gateway link between hallucinogenic drugs and marijuana is part of this chain. We need to strengthen the marijuana laws in this state, and do more to restrict access.
Bernard Cole
Churchill