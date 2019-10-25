I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Ward 1 Belgrade City Council candidate Renae Mattimoe.
As a board member for Skateboard Alliance of Montana, I worked with Renae on the development of the Belgrade Skatepark. We were passionate about making a free and public place for the kids of Belgrade and we are so proud of that success.
Because we both grew up here, we know how easy it is for bored kids to get in trouble, and how important it is for kids to have a place to meet, hang out with friends, be outside, get exercise and do the things they love. If you visit the Lewis and Clark Park, on any given day, it is always busy. There are a wide range of ages on scooters or boards, and they are always having a blast! How awesome is that?
From our work together, I came to know Renae as a fun person to be around, a tireless worker and a positive energetic force. Through many hours of fundraising and meetings, Renae was there to push it through. Renae is a passionate, smart and fun person, who would be an amazing advocate for the Belgrade community. She will give every effort to work for the people of Belgrade, and be a tireless advocate for your community. I hope you will support Renae Mattimoe for Belgrade City Council Ward 1. Thank you.
Christian Schultz
Bozeman