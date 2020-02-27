We have been enrolled in Medicare Advantage for several years now, and we are very satisfied with our coverage. We are strong believers in being proactive with our health. Because our plan offers the Silver Sneakers program, we go to a Sr. Fit class at a gym several times a week and also participate in the Medicare Advantage wellness incentives.
Medicare Advantage rates have gone down in recent years and coverage has improved for vision, dental, wellness incentives and health screenings. For example, we see an ophthalmologist for eye care which has been covered 100%.
We would like to see more doctors involved with the program. We believe that by strengthening support for and growing Medicare Advantage in Montana, the health of Montana seniors will improve, effectively reducing injuries and diseases. In fact, as a result of the strength training we have participated in through Silver Sneakers, the recent bone density screening Gerri had showed enough improvement that she is no longer classified as having osteoporosis. This is WITHOUT taking preventative medication that has been shown to have a great number of side effects.
As Montana seniors, we believe the benefits of Medicare Advantage are tremendous. We are appealing to you in hopes that our Montana delegation continues to support the Medicare Advantage program.
Cliff and Gerri Wrobetz
Belgrade