Is it just me or has anyone else noticed the deplorable condition of the exterior of our Belgrade Post Office?
Unkempt landscape, weeds in all the rocks, it is a sad sight. I’ve also noticed much improvement on many properties in our town, which makes the neglect of the grounds at our P.O. stand out even more. If you agree please make your concerns known to our City Manager Ted Barkley or any of the Belgrade City Council members. Give them your support in urging them to pursue a better look for our community. Belgrade deserves better.
Sylvia Chaney
Belgrade