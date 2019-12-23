Where is our representation for us citizens being taxed on property taxation in Gallatin County? From my perspective it appears to be legalized theft.
Many of my friends and fellow residents are appalled at how much money Gallatin County is grabbing from our pockets and paychecks. If we all do not start taking this overtaxation seriously, we will eventually not be able to live here in the future.
Some people I know are starting to think of their home as a retirement investment. They know they will not be able to retire here where they have grown up and, sooner rather than later, they know they will have to leave their homes due to the people currently in charge.
I just appealed increased taxation of a property that I own because it is rough land with virtually no buildable value. The smug county employee said she stands with her value even telling me that I would have to get an engineer to say it has a low buildable percentage and added that it would cost me more than I would save!
The panel did lower it a little but by far not enough. Gallatin County has created these little rules to prevent us from fair impartial resistance to overtaxation.
Does 32% increase since 2017 sound fair? Why does our taxes have to be so high compared to surrounding areas? We have to wake up and fight back now.
Leslie Ball
Three Forks