Daines stopped in Gardiner last month to take more credit for the Great American Outdoors Act, which permanently reauthorized and fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund, something Senator Tester has been fighting for more than a decade. My question is: where was Daines’ support for the last five years in the Senate?
Our public lands are not fodder for a political stunt. While I am more than thankful for the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act and to finally have the Land and Water Conservation Fund get the full funding it deserves, Daines sudden and complete interest in an effort that he barely sniffed at prior to this year is very disingenuous.
Meanwhile, anti-public lands zealot William Perry Pendley continues to oversee 8 million acres of Montana’s public lands and poses a severe threat to our outdoor way of life. Pendley has an extensive history of advocating for selling off public lands to the highest bidder. But Senator Daines still refuses to speak out about the fact that Pendley continues to illegally serve as the head of the Bureau of Land Management without Senate confirmation.
Senator Daines has consistently sided with his party leaders and outside interests over Montanans’ right to access our public lands. That’s why we must vote him out in November.
Mike Clark
Bozeman