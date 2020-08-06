At a time when some are vilifying law enforcement, I am writing to publicly express my appreciation and respect for our county’s law enforcement officers. While serving as a Gallatin County Commissioner, I dealt closely with our Sheriff and his great officers and staff. Law enforcement officers (county and city and campus) are the reason our area has been recognized, for many years, as a safe place to live and work. These public safety officers, from all jurisdictions, deserve our support, praise and thanks for their sacrifice and service to Gallatin County.
Steve White
Bozeman