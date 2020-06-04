I’m writing regarding a crime report from the May 28th edition of Belgrade News. The piece begins “A 60 year old Belgrade man was charged Tuesday with malicious intimidation after reportedly threatening his Brazilian co-worker with a shotgun after making racist jokes towards him.”
Now I’m sure my complaint could be dismissed as being pedantic over a choice of words. However, I believe the semantics are important enough to address because whether we’re aware of it or not, the meanings of words form our understanding of an issue.
Jokes are an expression of humor that we enjoy or something that amuses us. I would say that ‘joke’ is a word with overall positive connotations. I do not believe that word should be linked to racism. Racist jokes are not funny. They are simply racist. In my experience, the content of these remarks relate to racist stereotypes and are always intended to insult the subject. By classing these remarks as ‘jokes’, you are at best lending the racism a positive connotation. I don’t mean accuse anyone of being racist, but racism doesn’t deserve to be passed off as humor.
Neil Swann
Belgrade