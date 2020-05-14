I fully endorse Don Seifert for the Montana Legislature in House District 69. As County Commissioner, Don faithfully served Gallatin County’s rural and urban areas. For the years 2015-2020 Don served as board chair for the 27-member Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District.
Don is a leader, a peacemaker, a bridge between factions, a historian, a straight talker, a person you would be honored to call a friend. Under his leadership the City of Bozeman joined with Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks and West Yellowstone to promote regional cooperation and a shared vision for the future.
When the virus is past and the District again gathers, Don will receive a much-deserved plaque that honors his service. t is inscribed; Don Seifert, ‘your leadership-a path of wisdom; your legacy-a trail of respect.’
Rob Gilmore, Executive Director
Northern Rocky Mountain Economic Development District
Bozeman