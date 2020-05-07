I am giving my wholehearted support for Don Seifert in the election for House District 69. I have worked closely with Don the last five years and have watched and worked with him years before that on various county boards and committees. I have found Don to be very hard working at finding answers and drilling down on problems. He always makes the best long term decision for the citizens regardless of status, party affiliation or his own popularity. It has been an honor to serve with someone that finds solutions to problems and discusses them without criticizing or finding fault with others.
There may be no one better qualified in understanding the different nuances of property vs. income tax and how decisions made in Helena can deeply effect local governments and communities. He has lived through many of these decisions in his work as Commissioner and is well prepared to represent us locally.
I would be honored to have Don represent me in House District 69
Joe Skinner
Manhattan