“I swear by my life, and my love of it, that I will never live for the sake of another man nor ask another man to live for mine.” Those were the words of Ayn Rands fictional character, John Galt in her masterpiece Atlas Shrugged. True words. Meaningful words. However they are words that hold no sway in any conversation in America anymore. Collectivism is the order of the day, while individualism is a thing of bygone days, forgotten in all the cacophony of dribble that oozes from nearly every media source and politician. Whether it’s your federal welfare program of choice or the latest Covid-19 policy/requirement it is all framed in the collectivist structure of doing it all for others and how selfish you are if you do not agree with it. Think on that. It is morally superior for you to enroll the government in your benevolence (or is it fear?) to use their military might and strength to force everyone else at the point of a gun to comply with every mandate, tax and policy that they may or may not agree with. What happened to personal choice and accountability? What happened to the individual man? Where are the lovers of liberty and true justice for all? I live for no man and no man should live for me. Todd Pommerville Belgrade
- Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.