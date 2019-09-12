I read with interest a letter from Bill Green in the September 5th edition of the Belgrade News. He was questioning whether or not the airport pays its fair share for utilities provided by the City of Belgrade.
For most of recent history, the airport has not paid a monthly bill for most utility services. Instead, it has contributed capital investments toward the services they received, and which benefit all customers. The agreement under which this arrangement exists has recently expired and is being renegotiated.
At the end of the day, the airport will contribute millions of dollars toward the wastewater treatment plant. The same is true with water. The airport has contributed a significant amount of money for infrastructure that serves both the airport and the city, including the water tank closest to the airport, which serves the entire system. The water that is delivered to the airport is water that the airport already owns by right.
The Belgrade City Council is committed to both cooperation and fairness in allocating costs and protecting rate payers. The ongoing process with the airport will reflect this philosophy and commitment.
Ted Barkley
Belgrade City Manager