The county L &J center debacle will not go away. Have not the voters (read taxpayers) spoken?
Joe Skinner states the vote was “obviously disappointing to us.” Why? Joe said the commission hadn’t considered defeat. Why not? A county building costing,$65,000,000, in excess of $500/sq. ft., is more than out of bounds. It is a near criminal rip-off of the county’s taxpayers.
Using a Google number of the average nationwide estimate of the cost of a steel building @ $40 per sq. ft. Our 129,000 foot building would come in somewhere near $5.2 million. Not being naive about building costs, the public might be gracious and allow the county a rounding error of 2.5 times that number, $100 per foot, and our new L & J center would only fleece the taxpayers $13,000,000. We, the generous Gallatin county taxpayers, could also allow you a generous allowance of 100% of the building cost to decorate, furnish and equip your Taj Mahal and still be in the project for $26,000,000. A far cry from your $ 65,000,000 projection – $200 vs. $500 per foot of building space. Why did voters reject you? Do you really have to ask? No commercial business can or would make decisions the way our gov’t entities do today. Decisions made by gov’t officers today keep falling further from the realities of today’s economic constraints. Mind numbing debt anyone?
Another reason to keep fresh in your minds, the recent mega million bond issues of county schools, water treatment facilities, sewer facilities, city offices, road and street projects and Taj Mahal fire stations to name a few. Gallatin county growth is pushing the limits of the golden goose. Taxpayers are tapped out and public entities may get spanked quite frequently in future elections.
Scott Redmond
Belgrade