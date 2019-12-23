I am saddened that the U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach our president. After watching, since before Donald Trump was sworn in, the Democrats’ efforts to find some reason to remove him from office, the sham of a hearing that produced absolutely no proof of crime ended in totally partisan, unproven articles of impeachment. Do the Democrats not realize the precedent they are setting?
It is clear that the Democrat leadership is so worried that they have no viable candidate to run against Donald Trump next November, that they hope to remove him before the American people can have a chance to vote their opinion. They, with the help of the liberal media, hope to change public opinion of Donald Trump if they cannot remove him from office.
In the meantime, our economy is booming, unemployment is at an all-time low for all demographics, women and minorities are doing better than ever in the business world, wages are growing like never before, the stock market is breaking almost daily records, mass illegal immigration has slowed substantially which has slowed the flow of illegal drugs and human trafficking, and the president is negotiating trade deals that are finally fair to the American worker. President Trump is working for all Americans.
I know I, for one, am so angry with the underhanded antics of the Democrats that I cannot wait to vote with pleasure for Donald Trump this next election. I know I am not alone in thinking this way.
Cheryl Curry
Manhattan