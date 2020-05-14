For voters in House District 68 and Senate District 35 I would encourage you to vote for Bruce Grubbs in HD 68 and Walt Sales in SD 35.
There is no greater time than now for us to vote people into office that will listen to their constituents closely and will make decisions on bills for the greatest good of their constituents and the state.
Both Bruce and Walt are common sense gentlemen that are not driven by extreme party ideology that would inhibit them from making the best decisions. They care about us and about this state, our health and our economic well being. They are strong family people that recognize the importance of helping create an environment where people of all ages can be successful in work and family life.
There is a saying that speaks to both Bruce and Walt. That saying is “the best way to predict the future is to help create it”. Our future may be questionable for many of us and making sure we elect the right people into the legislature is the best way we can help create the best future. Walt and Bruce will both work hard, listen well, and make responsible decisions. They deserve our vote to allow them to again demonstrate their good common sense decision making for in our best interest. I encourage you to re-elect both Bruce and Walt.
Gary Lusin
Belgrade