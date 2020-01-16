“More than 1.5 million passengers passed through Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in 2019.” (Quote attributed to January 9, 2020, Belgrade News.) What do people do right before boarding an airplane in Belgrade and after departing the airplane? They use the facilities, flush a toilet, and wash their hands. All of this goes into the City of Belgrade’s sewer system.
In 2019, the airport authority paid the City of Belgrade ZERO dollars to use its sewer system, according to a city official I spoke with today, January 10, 2020. If I didn’t pay my water and sewer bill for a year, would I still be able to flush the toilet?
It should be noted that the airport added 19 more private hangars, which will be connected to Belgrade’s sewer system.
Bill Green
Belgrade