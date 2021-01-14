Based on comments like the above from 90 judges in over 60 lawsuits around the country even a child would have to conclude the Trump/Republicans have not presented enough facts to overturn the election. Therefore, what they have told us since the election is obviously not true and Montana’s congressional delegation has been part of what are clearly a mass of lies. They can say “alternate facts” all they want in Washington, but the in past four years here in the real world what the Republicans have called liberal lies and fake news have mostly proven to be the truth, when one looks back. The election lies led us to the crises in Washington DC on Jan. 6, the potential of more violence soon, are certainly a violation of the oaths of office each of four men took and have led to my conclusion that if they will not resign, recall is the only option.
Gov. Greg Gianforte, Rep. Matt Rosendale, and Sen. Steve Daines have disqualified themselves and should be thrown out of office and ex-Attorney General Tim Fox should lose his law license. It is time the people step up and demand truth, honor and fidelity to the oaths of office from elected officials. If the events at the capital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 proved anything, it is that words matter, and the lack of words matter, too, and that by supporting the Trump lies about the election, the Montana Republicans have misled the people, violated their oaths to the Constitution, inflamed insurrections by the extreme right, and threatened the very existence of this wonderful country.
The recall petition rules say they must have served two months in office, and in this time of COVID, getting the signatures will take a while, particularly since I am not stinking rich like they are. I am going to try, though. I lived through the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Bay of Pigs, the Kennedy assassination, Vietnam, the riots of the ‘60s & ‘70s, the Nixon resignation, the hostage crisis, the Bush wars, the Clinton sex trial, the Republican sex hypocrisy resignations, 9-11, the economic crisis of 2008-2010, and I felt strongly after watching Trump’s speeches during the campaign of 2016 with devoted interest that his election was a disaster of higher historic proportions than most of the above sorry episodes in our history. On the night of his election, I even predicted to my family he would refuse to leave office at the end of his term. Now, though, what is more disgusting than the many Trump lies in the past four years and more shocking than the riot and insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is the craven abandonment of Montana standards of truth and honor and defense of our republic by elected Republicans.
All four are guilty of inciting insurrection and sedition. They are at least partly responsible for the events of Jan. 6, and their hands are therefore bloody, but they are rich so they won’t go to jail as they should. I wish they had the decency to resign, but if they had any honor, they would not have participated in the election lies, so I suppose they won’t resign. Gianforte and Fox were signatories to Amicus briefs in support of a filing to the Supreme Court by the Attorney General of the State of Texas which sought to overturn 2020 Presidential election results in four states. They did this knowing these well-documented facts: Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security says the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.” Joe Biden carried the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin by decisive margins. Election officials in all 50 states and the District of Columbia certified their results. Despite Trump’s allegations, no one has produced any evidence acceptable in court in 60 election-related lawsuits filed since Nov. 3. Nor has any media outlet seen anything remotely resembling actual facts, I heard Lou Dobbs of FOX News say recently.
As Montana’s then-Representative, Gianforte had a duty and obligation to act in the best interests of Montana citizens, which logic would suggest includes not offending an incoming administration. Our governor should understand the implications of his actions, and failing that, he disqualifies himself from the responsibilities of office. Far from fulfilling the oath which demands he defend the Constitution and laws of the United States, Gianforte has endangered this country by “seditious abuse of the judicial process” in a case that was “legally indefensible and an affront to principles of constitutional democracy,” according to a different amicus brief rebutting the Texas lawsuit. Despite the above facts, and the words of the judges who tossed out the Trump/Republican lawsuits since the election, Daines and Rosendale threatened to or did participate in another effort trying to disallow electoral college votes.